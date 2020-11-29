Moments of Love - Kris Lawrence
R&B
2009
1.
Careless Whisper (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
2.
SUDDENLY (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
3.
Right Here Waiting (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
4.
Just Tell Me You Love Me (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
5.
HONESTY (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
6.
ALL MY LIFE (Duet with Denise Laurel) (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
7.
YOUR SONG (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
8.
Now And Forever (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
9.
I Will Take You Forever (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
10.
WITHOUT YOU (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
11.
WE FALL IN LOVE SOMETIMES (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30
12.
MOMENTS OF LOVE (Extrait)
Kris Lawrence
0:30