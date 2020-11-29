Moments of Love - Kris Lawrence

Moments of Love - Kris Lawrence

R&B

2009

1.

Careless Whisper (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
2.

SUDDENLY (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
3.

Right Here Waiting (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
4.

Just Tell Me You Love Me (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
5.

HONESTY (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
6.

ALL MY LIFE (Duet with Denise Laurel) (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
7.

YOUR SONG (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
8.

Now And Forever (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
9.

I Will Take You Forever (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
10.

WITHOUT YOU (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
11.

WE FALL IN LOVE SOMETIMES (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
12.

MOMENTS OF LOVE (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30

12 chansons

49 min

© Universal Music Philippines Inc.