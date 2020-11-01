Monsieur Latreille en rappel
Divers
2014
1.
Chantons avec Huguette. (Montréal) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
2.
Les chiens surdoués. (Laval) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
3.
Les amateurs de sport. (Gatineau) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
4.
La Floride, le cash et les implants... (St-Hyacinthe) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
5.
En veux-tu une froide? (Granby) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
6.
Small talk. (Montréal) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
7.
Passe-moi-la… (Victoriaville) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
8.
Le webmaster de l'âge d'or. (Longueuil) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
9.
Double Arnaque. (Magog) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
10.
À 2 c'est mieux! (Québec) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
11.
Le voyage country. (Joliette) (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
12.
Les bloopers de Monsieur Latreille (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
13.
Huguette, la suite... (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30
14.
Marie-Claude Barrette reçoit Monsieur Latreille (Extrait)
Réal Béland
0:30