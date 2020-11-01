Monsieur Latreille en rappel

Divers

2014

1.

Chantons avec Huguette. (Montréal) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
2.

Les chiens surdoués. (Laval) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
3.

Les amateurs de sport. (Gatineau) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
4.

La Floride, le cash et les implants... (St-Hyacinthe) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
5.

En veux-tu une froide? (Granby) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
6.

Small talk. (Montréal) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
7.

Passe-moi-la… (Victoriaville) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
8.

Le webmaster de l'âge d'or. (Longueuil) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
9.

Double Arnaque. (Magog) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
10.

À 2 c'est mieux! (Québec) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
11.

Le voyage country. (Joliette) (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
12.

Les bloopers de Monsieur Latreille (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
13.

Huguette, la suite... (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30
14.

Marie-Claude Barrette reçoit Monsieur Latreille (Extrait)

Réal Béland

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Les Disques Passeport