Monsters

Monsters

Rock

2011

1.

Attacked By Monsters (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
2.

Light (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
3.

Meltdown (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
4.

In Love (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
5.

The Void (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
6.

Touchdown King (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
7.

Party Till the World Obeys (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
8.

Flight of the Fire Weasel (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
9.

Strings on Your Heart (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
10.

Like Being Alive (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
11.

Wish Upon a Storm (Album Version) (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
12.

Flight of the Fire Weasel (pt. 1) (Album Version) (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
13.

Flight of the Fire Weasel (pt. 2) (Album Version) (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30

13 chansons

60 min

© MRI