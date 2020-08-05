Monsters
Rock
2011
1.
Attacked By Monsters (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
2.
Light (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
3.
Meltdown (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
4.
In Love (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
5.
The Void (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
6.
Touchdown King (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
7.
Party Till the World Obeys (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
8.
Flight of the Fire Weasel (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
9.
Strings on Your Heart (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
10.
Like Being Alive (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
11.
Wish Upon a Storm (Album Version) (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
12.
Flight of the Fire Weasel (pt. 1) (Album Version) (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
13.
Flight of the Fire Weasel (pt. 2) (Album Version) (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30