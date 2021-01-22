Montecatini bella
Pop
2014
1.
Montecatini bella (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
2.
Parole parole (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
3.
Il mondo (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
4.
Tu si na' cosa grande (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
5.
Brava (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
6.
La vie en rose (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
7.
Addio mia bella addio / La bella Gigogin / Quant'è bello lu primm'ammore (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
8.
Caruso (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
9.
Roma non fa la stupida stasera (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
10.
Nel blu dipinto di blu (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
11.
Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
12.
La voce del silenzio (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
13.
Memory (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
14.
'O sole mio (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
15.
My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
16.
Va pensiero (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30