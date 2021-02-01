MoodSwing

Jazz

1994

1.

Sweet Sorrow (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
2.

Chill (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
3.

Rejoice (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
4.

Faith (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
5.

Alone in the Morning (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
6.

Mischief (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
7.

Dialogue (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
8.

The Oneness of Two (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
9.

Past in the Present (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
10.

Obsession (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
11.

Headin' Home (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Nonesuch