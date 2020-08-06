Moonlight On Roses

Moonlight On Roses

Pop

2006

1.

Classical Gas (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
2.

La Rose (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
3.

Guantanamera (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
4.

What A Wonderful World (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
5.

And I Love Her (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
6.

Always On My Mind (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
7.

Senza Di Te (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
8.

Your Song (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
9.

Nights In White Satin (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
10.

Time To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
11.

Killing Me Softly (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
12.

Blue Moon (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© Horizon West Music