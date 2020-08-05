More Alive - EP

More Alive - EP

R&B

2017

1.

More Alive (Extrait)

Yellow Shoots

0:30
2.

Tame You (Extrait)

Yellow Shoots

0:30
3.

Hold Me Down (Extrait)

Yellow Shoots

0:30
4.

Pieces (Extrait)

Yellow Shoots

0:30
5.

Soul Find Me (Extrait)

Yellow Shoots

0:30

5 chansons

16 min

© La Reserve Records