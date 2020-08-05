More Alive - EP
Yellow Shoots
R&B
2017
1.
More Alive
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
2.
Tame You
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
3.
Hold Me Down
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
4.
Pieces
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
5.
Soul Find Me
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
5 chansons
16 min
© La Reserve Records
Yellow Shoots
