More Children's Choice - Nursery Songs Chosen By Children

Musique pour enfants

2007

1.

Wind The Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Five Currant Buns In The Baker's Shop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Bob The Builder (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Horsey, Horsey, Don't You Stop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Little Mousie Brown (Up The Tall White Candlestick) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Down In The Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

John Brown Had Ten Little Indians (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Sing-A-Song Of Sixpence (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Peter Plays With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Do-Re-Mi (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Tommy Thumb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

One Finger, One Thumb, Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Down By The Station Early In The Morning (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Tiger, Tiger, Orange And Black (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Princess (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

On Our Way To Mars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

I'm A Little Teapot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

23 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records