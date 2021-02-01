Morrison Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Rock
2020
Disque 1
1.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Waiting for the Sun (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
You Make Me Real (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Peace Frog (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Blue Sunday (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Ship of Fools (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Land Ho! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
The Spy (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Queen of the Highway (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Indian Summer (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Maggie M'Gill (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Queen of the Highway (Take 1) [She Was a Princess] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Queen of the Highway (Various Takes) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Queen of the Highway (Take 44) [He Was a Monster] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Queen of the Highway (Take 12) [No One Could Save Her] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Queen of the Highway (Take 14) [Save the Blind Tiger] [With Robby Krieger Guitar Overdub] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Queen of the Highway (Take 1) [American Boy - American Girl] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Queen of the Highway (Takes 5, 6 & 9) [Dancing Through the Midnight Whirlpool] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Queen of the Highway (Take 14) [Start It All Over] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
I Will Never Be Untrue (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Queen of the Highway (Take Unknown) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Roadhouse Blues (Take 14) [Keep Your Eyes On The Road] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
Rock Me Baby (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Roadhouse Blues (Takes 6 & 7) [Your Hands Upon The Wheel] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Roadhouse Blues (Take 8) [We're Goin' To The Roadhouse] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Roadhouse Blues (Takes 1 & 2) [We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Roadhouse Blues (Takes 5, 6 & 14) [Let It Roll, Baby, Roll] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Peace Frog/Blue Sunday (Take 4) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
Peace Frog (Take 12) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30