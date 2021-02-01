Motherless Brooklyn (Original Motion Picture Score)
Divers
2019
1.
Tyrannous (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
Sharp on the Line (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
Fire It Up (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
Emergency Room (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
Motherless Home (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
No Wisdom (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
The Woman in the Photo (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Plaza Speech (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
Borough Authority (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
Woman In Blue (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
Brother (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
Red Rooster (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
Motherless Brooklyn (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
Something Not Telling (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
In or Out (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
Penn Station (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
Across Harlem (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
18.
Close, The Right Information (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
Motherless County (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
Woman In Blue (feat. Wynton Marsalis, Willie Jones III, Philip Norris, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ted Nash) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30