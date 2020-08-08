Movie Tunes, Vol. 5 - Going to Miami

Divers

2018

1.

Going to Miami (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Caribbean Beaches (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Night Chase (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

The Blue Ghost (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Traces in the Sand (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Slow Dance into the Night (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Alligator Alley (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Back from the keys (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Easy Beach Ride (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Sunset Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Miami Waves (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Blue Flame Records