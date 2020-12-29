Mozart: Quintette avec clarinette K581 & Quatuors K380 & K378 (Alpha Collection)
Musique classique
2007
1.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
2.
II. Larghetto (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
3.
III. Menuetto (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
4.
IV. Allegretto con variazioni (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
5.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
6.
II. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
7.
III. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
8.
I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
9.
II. Andantino sostenuto e cantabile (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30
10.
III. Rondo. Allegro (Extrait)
Florent Héau
0:30