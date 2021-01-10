Mozart: Sacred Choral Works, Vol. 1

Mozart: Sacred Choral Works, Vol. 1

Musique classique

2011

1.

I. Introitus. Requiem aeternam (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
2.

II. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
3.

III. Dies irae (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
4.

IV. Tuba mirum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
5.

V. Rex tremendae (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
6.

VI. Recordare (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
7.

VII. Confutatis (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
8.

VIII. Lacrimosa (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
9.

IX. Domine Jesu (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
10.

X. Hostias (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
11.

XI. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
12.

XII. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
13.

XIII. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
14.

XIV. Lux aeterna (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
15.

I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
16.

II. Panis vivus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
17.

III. Verbum caro factum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
18.

IV. Hostia sancta (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
19.

V. Tremendum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
20.

VI. Dulcissimum convivium (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
21.

VII. Viaticum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
22.

VIII. Pignus futurae gloriae (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
23.

IX. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
24.

I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
25.

II. Panis vivus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
26.

III. Verbum caro factum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
27.

IV. Hostia sancta (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
28.

V. Tremendum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
29.

VI. Panis omnipotentia (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
30.

VII. Viaticum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
31.

VIII. Pignus futurae gloriae (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
32.

IX. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
33.

I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
34.

II. Sancta Maria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
35.

III. Salus infirmorum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
36.

IV. Regina Angelorum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
37.

V. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
38.

I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
39.

II. Sancta Maria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
40.

III. Salus infirmorum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
41.

IV. Regina Angelorum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
42.

V. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
43.

I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
44.

II. Confitebor (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
45.

III. Beatus vir (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
46.

IV. Laudate pueri (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
47.

V. Laudate Dominum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
48.

VI. Magnificat (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
49.

I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
50.

II. Confitebor (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
51.

III. Beatus vir (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
52.

IV. Laudate pueri (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
53.

V. Laudate Dominum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
54.

VI. Magnificat (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
55.

I. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
56.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
57.

III. Allegro (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
58.

Sancta Maria, mater Dei in F Major, K. 273 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
59.

Regina Coeli in C Major, K. 276 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
60.

I. Scande coeli limina (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
61.

II. Cara o pignora (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
62.

I. Inter natos mulierium in G Major, K. 72 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
63.

I. Benedictus sit Deus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
64.

II. Aria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
65.

III. Jubilate (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
66.

Sub tuum praesidium in F Major, K. 198 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
67.

Misericordias Domini in D Minor, K. 222 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
68.

Venite populi in D Major, K. 260 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
69.

Alma Dei creatoris in F Major, K. 277 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
70.

God Is Our Refuge, K. 20 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
71.

I. Miserere (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
72.

II. Et secundum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
73.

III. Quoniam (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
74.

IV. Ecce (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
75.

V. Asperges (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
76.

VI. Averte (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
77.

VII. Ne projicias (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
78.

VIII. Docebo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
79.

Quaerite primum regnum Dei in D Minor, K. 86 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
80.

I. O Gottes Lamm in F Major, K. 343a (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
81.

II. Als aus Ägypten in C Major, K. 343b (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
82.

I. Allegro (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
83.

II. Tempo moderato (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
84.

III. Adagio un poco andante (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
85.

IV. Allegro (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
86.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
87.

II. Gloria in excelsis (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
88.

III. Laudamus te (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
89.

IV. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
90.

V. Domine Deus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
91.

VI. Qui tollis (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
92.

VII. Quoniam tu solus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
93.

VIII. Jesu Christe (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
94.

IX. Cum sancto spiritu (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
95.

X. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
96.

XI. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
97.

XII. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
98.

XIII. Hosanna (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
99.

XIV. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
100.

Veni sancte Spiritus in C Major, K. 47 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
101.

I. Te Deum laudamus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
102.

II. Te ergo quaesumus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
103.

III. Aeterna fac (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
104.

IV. In te Domino speravi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
105.

V. Ergo interest in G Major, K. 143 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
106.

Kommet her, ihr frechen Sünder in B-Flat Major, K. 146 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
107.

Kyrie in D Minor, K. 341 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
108.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
109.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
110.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
111.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
112.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
113.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30

113 chansons

6 h 53 min

© Brilliant Classics