Mozart: Sacred Choral Works, Vol. 1
Musique classique
2011
1.
I. Introitus. Requiem aeternam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
2.
II. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
3.
III. Dies irae (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
4.
IV. Tuba mirum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
5.
V. Rex tremendae (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
6.
VI. Recordare (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
7.
VII. Confutatis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
8.
VIII. Lacrimosa (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
9.
IX. Domine Jesu (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
10.
X. Hostias (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
11.
XI. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
12.
XII. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
13.
XIII. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
14.
XIV. Lux aeterna (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
15.
I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
16.
II. Panis vivus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
17.
III. Verbum caro factum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
18.
IV. Hostia sancta (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
19.
V. Tremendum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
20.
VI. Dulcissimum convivium (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
21.
VII. Viaticum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
22.
VIII. Pignus futurae gloriae (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
23.
IX. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
24.
I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
25.
II. Panis vivus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
26.
III. Verbum caro factum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
27.
IV. Hostia sancta (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
28.
V. Tremendum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
29.
VI. Panis omnipotentia (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
30.
VII. Viaticum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
31.
VIII. Pignus futurae gloriae (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
32.
IX. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
33.
I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
34.
II. Sancta Maria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
35.
III. Salus infirmorum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
36.
IV. Regina Angelorum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
37.
V. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
38.
I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
39.
II. Sancta Maria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
40.
III. Salus infirmorum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
41.
IV. Regina Angelorum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
42.
V. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
43.
I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
44.
II. Confitebor (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
45.
III. Beatus vir (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
46.
IV. Laudate pueri (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
47.
V. Laudate Dominum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
48.
VI. Magnificat (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
49.
I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
50.
II. Confitebor (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
51.
III. Beatus vir (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
52.
IV. Laudate pueri (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
53.
V. Laudate Dominum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
54.
VI. Magnificat (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
55.
I. Allegro maestoso (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
56.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
57.
III. Allegro (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
58.
Sancta Maria, mater Dei in F Major, K. 273 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
59.
Regina Coeli in C Major, K. 276 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
60.
I. Scande coeli limina (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
61.
II. Cara o pignora (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
62.
I. Inter natos mulierium in G Major, K. 72 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
63.
I. Benedictus sit Deus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
64.
II. Aria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
65.
III. Jubilate (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
66.
Sub tuum praesidium in F Major, K. 198 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
67.
Misericordias Domini in D Minor, K. 222 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
68.
Venite populi in D Major, K. 260 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
69.
Alma Dei creatoris in F Major, K. 277 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
70.
God Is Our Refuge, K. 20 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
71.
I. Miserere (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
72.
II. Et secundum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
73.
III. Quoniam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
74.
IV. Ecce (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
75.
V. Asperges (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
76.
VI. Averte (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
77.
VII. Ne projicias (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
78.
VIII. Docebo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
79.
Quaerite primum regnum Dei in D Minor, K. 86 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
80.
I. O Gottes Lamm in F Major, K. 343a (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
81.
II. Als aus Ägypten in C Major, K. 343b (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
82.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
83.
II. Tempo moderato (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
84.
III. Adagio un poco andante (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
85.
IV. Allegro (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
86.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
87.
II. Gloria in excelsis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
88.
III. Laudamus te (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
89.
IV. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
90.
V. Domine Deus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
91.
VI. Qui tollis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
92.
VII. Quoniam tu solus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
93.
VIII. Jesu Christe (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
94.
IX. Cum sancto spiritu (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
95.
X. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
96.
XI. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
97.
XII. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
98.
XIII. Hosanna (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
99.
XIV. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
100.
Veni sancte Spiritus in C Major, K. 47 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
101.
I. Te Deum laudamus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
102.
II. Te ergo quaesumus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
103.
III. Aeterna fac (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
104.
IV. In te Domino speravi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
105.
V. Ergo interest in G Major, K. 143 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
106.
Kommet her, ihr frechen Sünder in B-Flat Major, K. 146 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
107.
Kyrie in D Minor, K. 341 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
108.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
109.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
110.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
111.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
112.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
113.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30