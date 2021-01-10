Mozart: Sacred Choral Works, Vol. 2

Mozart: Sacred Choral Works, Vol. 2

Musique classique

2011

1.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
2.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
3.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
4.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
5.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
6.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
7.

I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
8.

II. Magnificat (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
9.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
10.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
11.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
12.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
13.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
14.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
15.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
16.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
17.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
18.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
19.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
20.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
21.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
22.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
23.

III. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
24.

IV. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
25.

V. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
26.

VI. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
27.

VII. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
28.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
29.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
30.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
31.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
32.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
33.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
34.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
35.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
36.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
37.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
38.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
39.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
40.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
41.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
42.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
43.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
44.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
45.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
46.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
47.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
48.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
49.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
50.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
51.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
52.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
53.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
54.

III. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
55.

IV. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
56.

V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
57.

VI. Et unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
58.

VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
59.

VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
60.

IX. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
61.

X. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
62.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
63.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
64.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
65.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
66.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
67.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
68.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
69.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
70.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
71.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
72.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
73.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
74.

I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
75.

II. Christe eleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
76.

III. Kyrieeleison (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
77.

I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
78.

II. Laudamus te (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
79.

III. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
80.

IV. Domine Deus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
81.

V. Qui tollis (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
82.

VI. Quoniam tu solus Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
83.

VII. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
84.

I. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
85.

II. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
86.

III. Crucifixus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
87.

IV. Et resurrexit (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
88.

V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
89.

VI. Et unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
90.

VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
91.

VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
92.

IX. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
93.

I. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
94.

II. Dona nobis pacem (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
95.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
96.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
97.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
98.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
99.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
100.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
101.

I. Exsultate, jubilate (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
102.

II. Recitativo. Tandem ad venit hora (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
103.

III. Tu Virginum corona (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
104.

IV. Alleluja (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
105.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
106.

I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:29
107.

II. Laudamus te (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
108.

III. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
109.

IV. Domine Deus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
110.

V. Qui tollis (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
111.

VI. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
112.

VII. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
113.

I. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
114.

II. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
115.

III. Crucifixus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
116.

IV. Et resurrexit (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
117.

V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
118.

VI. Et in unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
119.

VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
120.

VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
121.

IX. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
122.

X. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
123.

I. Kyrie (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
124.

II. Gloria (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
125.

III. Credo (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
126.

IV. Sanctus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
127.

V. Benedictus (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
128.

VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
129.

Kyrie in F Major, K. 33 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
130.

Tantum ergo in D Major, K. 197 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30
131.

Ave verum corpus in D Major, K. 618 (Extrait)

Chamber Choir of Europe

0:30

131 chansons

6 h 27 min

© Brilliant Classics