Mozart: Sacred Music, Vol. 2
Musique classique
2006
1.
I. Miserere (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
2.
II. Et secundum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
3.
III. Quoniam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
4.
IV. Ecce (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
5.
V. Asperges (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
6.
VI. Averte (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
7.
VII. Ne projicias (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
8.
VIII. Docebo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
9.
Quaerite primum regnum Dei in D Minor, K. 86 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
10.
I. O Gottes Lamm in F Major, K. 343a (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
11.
II. Als aus Ägypten in C Major, K. 343b (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
12.
Veni sancte Spiritus in C Major, K. 47 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
13.
I. Te Deum laudamus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
14.
II. Te ergo quaesumus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
15.
III. Aeterna fac (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
16.
IV. In te Domino speravi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
17.
V. Ergo interest in G Major, K. 143 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
18.
Kommet her, ihr frechen Sünder in B-Flat Major, K. 146 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
19.
I. Exsultate, jubilate (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
20.
II. Recitativo. Tandem ad venit hora (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
21.
III. Tu Virginum corona (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
22.
IV. Alleluja (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
23.
I. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
24.
II. Magnificat (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
25.
Tantum ergo in D Major, K. 197 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
26.
Ave verum corpus in D Major, K. 618 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
27.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
28.
II. Gloria in excelsis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
29.
III. Laudamus te (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
30.
IV. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
31.
V. Domine Deus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
32.
VI. Qui tollis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
33.
VII. Quoniam tu solus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
34.
VIII. Jesu Christe (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
35.
IX. Cum sancto spiritu (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
36.
X. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
37.
XI. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
38.
XII. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
39.
XIII. Hosanna (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
40.
XIV. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
41.
Kyrie in D Minor, K. 341 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
42.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
43.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
44.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
45.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
46.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
47.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
48.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
49.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
50.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
51.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
52.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
53.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
54.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
55.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
56.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
57.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
58.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
59.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
60.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
61.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
62.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
63.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
64.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
65.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
66.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
67.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
68.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
69.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
70.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
71.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
72.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
73.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
74.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
75.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
76.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
77.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30