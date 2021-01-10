Mozart: Sacred Music, Vol. 3
Musique classique
2006
1.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
2.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
3.
III. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
4.
IV. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
5.
V. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
6.
VI. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
7.
VII. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
8.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
9.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
10.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
11.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
12.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
13.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
14.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
15.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
16.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
17.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
18.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
19.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
20.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
21.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
22.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
23.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
24.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
25.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
26.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
27.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
28.
III. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
29.
IV. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
30.
V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
31.
VI. Et unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
32.
VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
33.
VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
34.
IX. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
35.
X. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
36.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
37.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
38.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
39.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
40.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
41.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
42.
I. Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
43.
II. Christe eleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
44.
III. Kyrieeleison (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
45.
I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
46.
II. Laudamus te (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
47.
III. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
48.
IV. Domine Deus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
49.
V. Qui tollis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
50.
VI. Quoniam tu solus Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
51.
VII. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
52.
I. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
53.
II. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
54.
III. Crucifixus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
55.
IV. Et resurrexit (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
56.
V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
57.
VI. Et unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
58.
VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
59.
VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
60.
IX. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
61.
I. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
62.
II. Dona nobis pacem (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
63.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
64.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
65.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
66.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
67.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
68.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
69.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
70.
I. Gloria in excelsis Deo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
71.
II. Laudamus te (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:29
72.
III. Gratias agimus tibi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
73.
IV. Domine Deus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
74.
V. Qui tollis (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
75.
VI. Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
76.
VII. Cum Sancto Spiritu (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
77.
I. Credo in unum Deum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
78.
II. Et incarnatus est (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
79.
III. Crucifixus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
80.
IV. Et resurrexit (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
81.
V. Et in Spiritum Sanctum (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
82.
VI. Et in unam sanctam catholicam (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
83.
VII. Et vitam venturi saeculi (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
84.
VIII. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
85.
IX. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
86.
X. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
87.
I. Kyrie (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
88.
II. Gloria (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
89.
III. Credo (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
90.
IV. Sanctus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
91.
V. Benedictus (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
92.
VI. Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30
93.
Kyrie in F Major, K. 33 (Extrait)
Chamber Choir of Europe
0:30