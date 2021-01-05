Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 29, K.201; 33, K.319; 35, K.385 "Haffner"; 38, K.504 "Prague"; 41, K.551 "Jupiter"
Musique classique
2008
Disque 1
1.
1. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
2.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
3.
3. Menuetto (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
4.
4. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
5.
1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
6.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
7.
3. Menuetto (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
8.
4. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
9.
1. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
10.
2. Andante moderato (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
11.
3. Menuetto (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
12.
4. Allegro assai (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
Disque 2
1.
1. Adagio - Allegro (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
2.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
3.
3. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
4.
1. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
5.
2. Andante cantabile (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
6.
3. Menuetto (Allegretto) (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30
7.
4. Molto allegro (Extrait)
Orchestra Mozart
0:30