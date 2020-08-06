Ms. Jody's Keepin' It Real
Blues
2011
1.
Take Me (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
2.
The Jody Juke (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
3.
Get Up And Move On (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
4.
I've Got The Strength To Stay Gone (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
5.
I'm Keeping It Real (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
6.
I Wanna Rock It In Your Rockin' Chair (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
7.
The First Time (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
8.
The Spank (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
9.
I Thank You For A Job Well Done (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
10.
I'm Staying With My Man Tonight (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
11.
Midnight Lovers (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
12.
I Needed That (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30