MSO – 100 Years Vol 6: Markus Stenz

Musique classique

2007

1. Bedächtig. Nicht eilen - Recht gemächlich (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2. In gemächlicher Bewegung. Ohne Hast (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3. Ruhevoll (Poco adagio) (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4. Sehr behaglich: "Wir genießen die himmlischen Freuden" (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
1. The "St. Gaudens" In Boston Common (Col. Shaw And His Colored Regiment) (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2. Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3. The Housatonic At Stockbridge (Extrait)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)