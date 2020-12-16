Muse
Musique classique
2010
Disque 1
1.
Fairest Isle (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
2.
Grave-Allegro-Canzona-Adagio-Allegro (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
3.
Music For a While (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
4.
Grave-Largo-Adagio-Canzona-Vivace-Grave (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
5.
Here the deities approve (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
6.
An Evening Hymn on the Ground Z.193 (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
7.
O solitude, my sweetest choice Z.406 (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
8.
Adagio (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
9.
O solitude, my sweetest choice Z.406 (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
10.
Adagio-Canzona-Poco Largo-Grave. (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
11.
So ceas'd the rival crew (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Time stands still: Time stands still (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
2.
Lachrimae Antiquae (flow my tears) (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
3.
Can she excuse my wrongs: Can she excuse (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
4.
Lachrimae Amantis (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
5.
I saw my lady weep: I saw my lady weep (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
6.
Sorrow, come (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
7.
Can she excuse my wrongs: Can she excuse (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
8.
My hope is revived (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
9.
Come again (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
10.
The Galliard to Mrs. Anne Markham's Pavan (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
11.
Go from my window (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30