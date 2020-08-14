Music According to Shakespeare

Musique classique

2017

1.

March for Shakespeare Festival, Op. 20 (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: I. Allegro maestoso. Moderato (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: II. Adagio non troppo. Molto vivo (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: III. Festivo ma non troppo / IV. Coriolan (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: V. Andante con moto / VI. Molto vivo (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: VII. Molto lento / VIII. Romeo and Juliet (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
7.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: IX. Scherzo (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
8.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: X. Intermezzo (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
9.

Music for the Shakespeare Celebrations: XI. Perdita (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
10.

Romeo and Juliet (Fantasy-Ouverture) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
11.

Musica Caesariana (suite for wind ensemble with percussion): I. Pompa (Festive March) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
12.

Musica Caesariana (suite for wind ensemble with percussion): II. Tempestates (Storm) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
13.

Musica Caesariana (suite for wind ensemble with percussion): III. Classica (Bugle) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
14.

Musica Caesariana (suite for wind ensemble with percussion): IV. Tubae triumphales (Triumphal March) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
15.

Béatrice et Bénédict - Overture (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
16.

Richard III, Op. 11 (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
17.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (compilation), Op. 21: I. Ouverture (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
18.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (compilation), Op. 61: II. (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
19.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (compilation), Op. 61: IX. Wedding March (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
20.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (compilation), Op. 61: I. Scherzo (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
21.

A Midsummer Night's Dream (compilation), Op. 61: VII. Notturno (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 56 min

© Český rozhlas