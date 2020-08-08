Music for Children
Musique pour enfants
2014
Disque 1
1.
Cuckoo, Where Are You? (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
2.
Pat-a-Cake (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:17
3.
Meena, Deena (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:14
4.
Name-Calling (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
5.
Street Cries (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
6.
Tinker, Tailor (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:28
7.
Bobby Shaftoe (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:22
8.
Little Tommy Tucker (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
9.
Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:26
10.
Bye, Baby Bunting (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
11.
Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
12.
Improvisations I, II & III (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
13.
Tommy's Fallen in the Pond (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
14.
Tom, Tom the Piper's Son (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:20
15.
My Little Pony Needs New Shoes (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
16.
The Baker Is Baking (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:20
17.
Trees and Flowers (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
18.
Watch Your Step / Look Before You Leap / Let the Piper Call the Tune / Mad as a Hatter (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
19.
Two Instrumental Pieces for Tuned Glasses, Glockenspiels, Violincello and Timpani (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
20.
Ding, Dong (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
21.
Farewell to the Old Year (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
22.
The Day Is Now Over (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
23.
Postlude to the Previous Song (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
24.
Percussion Exercise - A Small Hand Drum (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
25.
Percussion Exercise - A Pair of Big Barrel Drums and a Small Hand Drum (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
26.
Percussion Exercise - A Piece in 3/4 Time for Hand Drums, Barrel Drums and Wood Block (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
27.
The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
28.
Oliver Cromwell (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
29.
The Campbells Are Coming (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
30.
Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Glockenspiel over a Xylophone Ostinato I (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:21
31.
Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Glockenspiel over a Xylophone Ostinato II (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:18
32.
Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Xylophone over a Glockenspiel Ostinato (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
33.
Instrumental Piece - Metallophone Solo over a Glockenspiel and Xylophone Ostinato (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
34.
Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato I (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:20
35.
Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato II (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:21
36.
Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato III (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:26
37.
Instrumental Piece - Metallophone Melody over Glockenspiel and Violincello Accompaniment (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
38.
Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel and Viola da Gamba (Playing Harmonics) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
39.
Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel, Viola da Gamba and Whistling (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
40.
The Cuckoo Is a Clever Bird (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
41.
Where Are You Going to, My Pretty Maid? (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
42.
Alleluja (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
43.
Old Angus Mctavish (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
44.
Instrumental Rondo (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
45.
Boomfallera (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Sleep, Baby Sleep (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
2.
Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels I (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
3.
Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels II (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
4.
Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels, Metallophone and Violincello (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
5.
Cradle Song (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
6.
Ostinato Piece in 4/4 Time I (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
7.
Ostinato Piece in 3/4 Time (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
8.
Ostinato Piece in 4/4 Time II (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
9.
Dance, Lassie Do (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
10.
Mary, Helen, Caroline (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
11.
Instrumental Dance (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
12.
A Farmer Went Trotting (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
13.
Bear Dance (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
14.
Simple Simon (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
15.
Ostinato Piece - In 2/4 Time for Glockenspiel and Xylophone (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
16.
Ostinato Piece - In 2/4 Time for Xylophone Solo and Glockenspiels (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
17.
Ostinato Piece - In 3/4 Time for Recorder, Glockenspiels and Xylophone (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
18.
Ostinato Piece - In 3/4 Time for Recorder and Xylophones (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
19.
Ostinato Piece - In 6/8 Time for Recorder, Glockenspiel, Xylophone and Metallophone (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
20.
Fabian, Sebastian (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
21.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
22.
O My Deir Hert (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
23.
O Hush Thee, My Baby (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
24.
Five Fools in a Barrow (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
25.
Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments I (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:26
26.
Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments II (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
27.
Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments III (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:26
28.
Percussion Exercise - Stamping, Clapping and Knee-Slapping (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
29.
Percussion Exercise - For Drums (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
30.
Saint Matthie (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:10
31.
Thistles (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:16
32.
How to Treat a Horse (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:29
33.
A Tempest (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
34.
Apple Howlers Song (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:23
35.
Stones (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
36.
Witches' Scene from Macbeth (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
37.
Sumer Is Icumen In (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
38.
Instrumental Piece - Including Glass Harp (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
39.
Dance - For 2 Xylophones (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
40.
Dance - For Glockenspiels and Xylophones (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
41.
King Herod (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
42.
Instrumental Piece - Based on the Chords of C and D for Recorders, Glockenspiel, Xylophone and Percussion (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
43.
Girls and Boys Come out to Play (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
44.
Flute Cadenza (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
45.
Song for Good Friday (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
46.
Instrumental Piece - For Recorders, Lutes, Violincellos, Bass, Glass Harp and Percussion (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30