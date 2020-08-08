Music for Children

Music for Children

Musique pour enfants

2014

Disque 1

1.

Cuckoo, Where Are You? (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
2.

Pat-a-Cake (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:17
3.

Meena, Deena (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:14
4.

Name-Calling (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
5.

Street Cries (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
6.

Tinker, Tailor (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:28
7.

Bobby Shaftoe (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:22
8.

Little Tommy Tucker (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
9.

Wee Willie Winkie (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:26
10.

Bye, Baby Bunting (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
11.

Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
12.

Improvisations I, II & III (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
13.

Tommy's Fallen in the Pond (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
14.

Tom, Tom the Piper's Son (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:20
15.

My Little Pony Needs New Shoes (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
16.

The Baker Is Baking (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:20
17.

Trees and Flowers (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
18.

Watch Your Step / Look Before You Leap / Let the Piper Call the Tune / Mad as a Hatter (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
19.

Two Instrumental Pieces for Tuned Glasses, Glockenspiels, Violincello and Timpani (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
20.

Ding, Dong (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
21.

Farewell to the Old Year (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
22.

The Day Is Now Over (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
23.

Postlude to the Previous Song (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
24.

Percussion Exercise - A Small Hand Drum (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
25.

Percussion Exercise - A Pair of Big Barrel Drums and a Small Hand Drum (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
26.

Percussion Exercise - A Piece in 3/4 Time for Hand Drums, Barrel Drums and Wood Block (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
27.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
28.

Oliver Cromwell (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
29.

The Campbells Are Coming (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
30.

Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Glockenspiel over a Xylophone Ostinato I (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:21
31.

Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Glockenspiel over a Xylophone Ostinato II (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:18
32.

Instrumental Piece - Melody Played on a Xylophone over a Glockenspiel Ostinato (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
33.

Instrumental Piece - Metallophone Solo over a Glockenspiel and Xylophone Ostinato (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
34.

Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato I (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:20
35.

Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato II (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:21
36.

Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel Melody over a Xylophone Ostinato III (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:26
37.

Instrumental Piece - Metallophone Melody over Glockenspiel and Violincello Accompaniment (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
38.

Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel and Viola da Gamba (Playing Harmonics) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
39.

Instrumental Piece - Glockenspiel, Viola da Gamba and Whistling (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
40.

The Cuckoo Is a Clever Bird (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
41.

Where Are You Going to, My Pretty Maid? (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
42.

Alleluja (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
43.

Old Angus Mctavish (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
44.

Instrumental Rondo (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
45.

Boomfallera (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Sleep, Baby Sleep (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
2.

Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels I (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
3.

Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels II (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
4.

Instrumental Piece - For Glockenspiels, Metallophone and Violincello (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
5.

Cradle Song (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
6.

Ostinato Piece in 4/4 Time I (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
7.

Ostinato Piece in 3/4 Time (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
8.

Ostinato Piece in 4/4 Time II (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
9.

Dance, Lassie Do (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
10.

Mary, Helen, Caroline (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
11.

Instrumental Dance (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
12.

A Farmer Went Trotting (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
13.

Bear Dance (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
14.

Simple Simon (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
15.

Ostinato Piece - In 2/4 Time for Glockenspiel and Xylophone (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
16.

Ostinato Piece - In 2/4 Time for Xylophone Solo and Glockenspiels (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
17.

Ostinato Piece - In 3/4 Time for Recorder, Glockenspiels and Xylophone (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
18.

Ostinato Piece - In 3/4 Time for Recorder and Xylophones (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
19.

Ostinato Piece - In 6/8 Time for Recorder, Glockenspiel, Xylophone and Metallophone (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
20.

Fabian, Sebastian (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
21.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
22.

O My Deir Hert (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
23.

O Hush Thee, My Baby (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
24.

Five Fools in a Barrow (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
25.

Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments I (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:26
26.

Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments II (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
27.

Percussion Exercise - For Various Combinations of Percussion Instruments III (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:26
28.

Percussion Exercise - Stamping, Clapping and Knee-Slapping (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
29.

Percussion Exercise - For Drums (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
30.

Saint Matthie (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:10
31.

Thistles (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:16
32.

How to Treat a Horse (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:29
33.

A Tempest (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
34.

Apple Howlers Song (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:23
35.

Stones (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
36.

Witches' Scene from Macbeth (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
37.

Sumer Is Icumen In (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
38.

Instrumental Piece - Including Glass Harp (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
39.

Dance - For 2 Xylophones (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
40.

Dance - For Glockenspiels and Xylophones (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
41.

King Herod (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
42.

Instrumental Piece - Based on the Chords of C and D for Recorders, Glockenspiel, Xylophone and Percussion (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
43.

Girls and Boys Come out to Play (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
44.

Flute Cadenza (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
45.

Song for Good Friday (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
46.

Instrumental Piece - For Recorders, Lutes, Violincellos, Bass, Glass Harp and Percussion (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30

91 chansons

1 h 21 min

© Radio Tower Records