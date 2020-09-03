Music for Lockdowns - Guitar

Music for Lockdowns - Guitar

Jazz

2020

1.

Music for Lockdowns - Guitar (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
2.

Backdrop for Work from Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
3.

Smooth Jazz Duo - Ambiance for Cooking at Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
4.

Bgm for Staying at Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
5.

Happening Social Distancing (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
6.

Lively Soundscapes for Working from Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
7.

Urbane Mood for Lockdowns (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
8.

Energetic Vibe for Work from Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
9.

Cultivated Sounds for Cooking at Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
10.

Heavenly Atmosphere for Staying at Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30

10 chansons

28 min

© CNX Studios