Music For Lovers
Pop
2007
1.
Lover Man (Oh Where Can You Be) (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
2.
For All We Know (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
3.
Romance in the Dark (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
4.
I Didn't Know About You (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
5.
You're a Sweetheart (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
6.
Blue Gardenia (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
7.
I'm Gonna Laugh You out of My Life (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
8.
The Good Life (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
9.
That Old Feeling (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
10.
If It's the Last Thing I Do (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
11.
He's My Guy (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30
12.
I'll Never Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Dinah Washington
0:30