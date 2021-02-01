Music For Lovers

Music For Lovers

Pop

2007

1.

Lover Man (Oh Where Can You Be) (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
2.

For All We Know (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
3.

Romance in the Dark (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
4.

I Didn't Know About You (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
5.

You're a Sweetheart (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
6.

Blue Gardenia (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
7.

I'm Gonna Laugh You out of My Life (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
8.

The Good Life (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
9.

That Old Feeling (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
10.

If It's the Last Thing I Do (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
11.

He's My Guy (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30
12.

I'll Never Stop Loving You (Extrait)

Dinah Washington

0:30

12 chansons

34 min

© Parlophone UK