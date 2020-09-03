Music for Working at Cafes

Jazz

2020

1.

Music for Work from Home - Trumpet (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
2.

Trumpet Solo - Music for Cozy Coffee Shops (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
3.

Jazz Duo - Background for Boutique Cafes (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
4.

Background Music for Working at Cafes (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
5.

Groovy Moment for Social Distancing (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
6.

Soundscape for Restaurants (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
7.

Simple Moods for Work from Home (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
8.

Smooth Vibes for Cozy Coffee Shops (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
9.

Ambience for Boutique Cafes (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30
10.

Dream-Like Ambiance for Working at Cafes (Extrait)

Jazz Morning Playlist

0:30

10 chansons

29 min

© Atmospheric Luxury