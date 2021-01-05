Music From The Movies
Musique classique
2012
1.
L'Amore Sei Tu (I Will Always Love You) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Kamen: Quello che farò (sarà per te) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
Lloyd Webber: Don't Cry For Me Argentina (From "Evita") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Music Of The Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Morricone: Nella Fantasia (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Kiss From A Rose (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Barber: Agnus Dei, Op. 11 (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
Morricone: Cinema Paradiso (Se) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
Arlen: Over The Rainbow (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Bernstein: Somewhere (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Puccini: "O Mio Babbino Caro" (From Gianni Schicchi) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Hymn To The Fallen (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Vide cor meum (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
Puccini: Nessun Dorma (from Turandot) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
15.
Brodszky: Be My Love (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30