Música Espectacular, Fantasía
Country
1988
1.
Bluebird (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
2.
Why Can't It Wait 'Till Moring (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
3.
Tara's Theme From "Gone With The Wind" (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
4.
And I Love Her (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
5.
True Love Ways (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
6.
Endless Love (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
7.
True (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
8.
First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
9.
Cacharpaya (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
10.
Theme From The Godfather (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
11.
Theme From Picnic at Hanging Rock (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
12.
Flame Trees of Thika (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
13.
Do You Know Where You're Going To (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
14.
Light Of Experience (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
15.
El Condor Pasa (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
16.
Once Upon a Time In The West (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
17.
Feelings (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30