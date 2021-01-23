Música Espectacular, Fantasía

Country

1988

1.

Bluebird (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
2.

Why Can't It Wait 'Till Moring (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
3.

Tara's Theme From "Gone With The Wind" (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
4.

And I Love Her (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
5.

True Love Ways (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
6.

Endless Love (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
7.

True (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
8.

First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
9.

Cacharpaya (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
10.

Theme From The Godfather (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
11.

Theme From Picnic at Hanging Rock (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
12.

Flame Trees of Thika (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
13.

Do You Know Where You're Going To (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
14.

Light Of Experience (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
15.

El Condor Pasa (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
16.

Once Upon a Time In The West (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
17.

Feelings (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30

17 chansons

56 min

© ArturosDigital