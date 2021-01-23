Música Espectacular, Saxo
Musique électronique
1988
1.
I Guess That's Why They Call It Blues (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
2.
I Write The Songs (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
3.
Sea of Heartbreak (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
4.
Jealous Guy (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
5.
Stay With Me 'Till Dawn (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
6.
When I Need You (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
7.
Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
8.
Red Red Wine (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
9.
My Way (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
10.
Misty Blue (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
11.
Je T'aime (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
12.
Just The Way You Are (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
13.
We've Got Tonight (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
14.
Killing Me Soflty (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
15.
Still (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
16.
Mandy (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
17.
Crying (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
18.
Send In The Clowns (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
19.
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
20.
Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30