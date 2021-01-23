Música Espectacular, Saxo

Música Espectacular, Saxo

Musique électronique

1988

1.

I Guess That's Why They Call It Blues (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
2.

I Write The Songs (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
3.

Sea of Heartbreak (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
4.

Jealous Guy (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
5.

Stay With Me 'Till Dawn (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
6.

When I Need You (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
7.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
8.

Red Red Wine (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
9.

My Way (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
10.

Misty Blue (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
11.

Je T'aime (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
12.

Just The Way You Are (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
13.

We've Got Tonight (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
14.

Killing Me Soflty (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
15.

Still (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
16.

Mandy (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
17.

Crying (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
18.

Send In The Clowns (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
19.

Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
20.

Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 01 min

© ArturosDigital