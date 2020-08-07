Música Espectacular, Saxo
Blues
2016
1.
Send in the Clowns (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
2.
Killing Me Softly (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
3.
Bridge over Troubled Waters (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
4.
Stay with Me ´till Dawn (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
5.
Crying (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
6.
When I Need You (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
7.
Sea of Heartbreak (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
8.
We´ve Got Tonight (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
9.
Jealous Guy (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
10.
I Guess That´s Why They Call It the Blues (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
11.
I Write the Songs (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
12.
Mandy (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
13.
Red Red Wine (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
14.
Still (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
15.
Just the Way You Are (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
16.
Sitting on the Dock of the Bay (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
17.
Misty Blue (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
18.
Je T´aime (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
19.
My Way (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30
20.
Help Me Make It Through the Night (Extrait)
Orquesta Club Miranda
0:30