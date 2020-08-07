Música Espectacular, Saxo

Blues

2016

1.

Send in the Clowns (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
2.

Killing Me Softly (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
3.

Bridge over Troubled Waters (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
4.

Stay with Me ´till Dawn (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
5.

Crying (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
6.

When I Need You (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
7.

Sea of Heartbreak (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
8.

We´ve Got Tonight (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
9.

Jealous Guy (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
10.

I Guess That´s Why They Call It the Blues (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
11.

I Write the Songs (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
12.

Mandy (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
13.

Red Red Wine (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
14.

Still (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
15.

Just the Way You Are (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
16.

Sitting on the Dock of the Bay (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
17.

Misty Blue (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
18.

Je T´aime (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
19.

My Way (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30
20.

Help Me Make It Through the Night (Extrait)

Orquesta Club Miranda

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Piros - Arturos