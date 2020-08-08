Musicians Who Come Together for the Country
Rock
2013
1.
Jet (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
My Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Come as You Are (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Smells Like Teen Spirit (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
It's Still Rock and Roll to Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
New York State of Mind (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Piano Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Uptown Girl (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Born in the USA (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Born to Run (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Glory Days (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
No One (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
It's My Life (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Livin' on a Prayer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Wanted Dead or Alive (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Cocaine (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
I Shot the Sheriff (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Layla (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
The Scientist (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Beast of Burden (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Start Me Up (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Another Brick in the Wall (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Comfortably Numb (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30