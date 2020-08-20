Musique Classique

Musique Classique

Musique pour enfants

2019

1.

Brille Brille Petite Etoile (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:18
2.

Pont de Londres (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
3.

Rock A Bye Baby (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
4.

Lune (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
5.

Marie Avait Un Petit Agneau (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:23
6.

Le Vieux MacDonald a une Ferme (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:28
7.

Cinq Petits Canards (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30
8.

Les Roues de L’Autobus (Extrait)

Chansons Pour Enfants Bébé TaTaTa

0:30

8 chansons

5 min

© Baby TaTaTa