Musique de jazz pour les amoureux pendant l'été - Attitude romantique, Restaurant au bord de la mer

Musique de jazz pour les amoureux pendant l'été - Attitude romantique, Restaurant au bord de la mer

Jazz

2017

1.

Les amoureux pendant l'été (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
2.

Embrasse moi (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
3.

Manger ensemble sur la terrasse (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
4.

Rendez-vous (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
5.

Je t'aime (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
6.

Nuances de gris (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
7.

Musique d'ambiance (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
8.

Douce et belle soirée (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
9.

Musique relaxante (Piano) (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
10.

Viens m'embrasser (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
11.

Mariage (Piano bar) (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
12.

Caresse doux (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
13.

Poesie d'amour (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
14.

L'été sexy (Saxophone) (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
15.

Musique sentimental (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
16.

La passion et tendresse (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
17.

Musique pour faire l'amour (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
18.

Soft vintage jazz (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
19.

L'amour à Paris (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
20.

Chanson romantique (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
21.

Engagement (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
22.

Dîner pour deux (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
23.

Romance (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
24.

Moment intime (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30
25.

Je t'aime tellement (Extrait)

Jazz sentimental club

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 22 min

© Jazz NY Production