Musique du film "Tales of Beatrix Potter"
Musique classique
2007
1.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Tale of Two Bad Mice (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
2.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
3.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: Mrs Tiggy-Winkle's Laundry (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
4.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
5.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Tale of Jeremy Fisher (extract) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
6.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Tale of Pigling Bland (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
7.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: The Mouse Waltz (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30
8.
Tales of Beatrix Potter - Music from the Royal Ballet film: Finale (extract) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery
0:30