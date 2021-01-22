Musique française pour piano (Mono Version)

Musique française pour piano (Mono Version)

Musique classique

1958

1.

No. 1 in C Major (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
2.

No. 2 in F Major (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
3.

No. 3 in D Major (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
4.

I. Allegro (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
5.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
6.

III. Finale (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
7.

No. 1, Prélude (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
8.

No. 2, Caprice (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
9.

No. 3, Berceuse (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
10.

No. 4, Ronde (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
11.

No. 5, Final (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
12.

No. 5, Buffalmaco (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
13.

Beaujolais (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
14.

L'oiseau (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
15.

La princesse de Bali (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
16.

La chèvre (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
17.

La vache (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
18.

Pégase (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
19.

No. 1, Montferrine "Bourrée lombarde" (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
20.

No. 2, Bocane (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30
21.

No. 3, Danse de cordes (Extrait)

Françoise Gobet

0:30

21 chansons

47 min

© BnF Collection

0