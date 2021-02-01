Musique pour piano seul

Musique pour piano seul

Musique classique

2007

Disque 1

1.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
2.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Gnome (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
3.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
4.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Old Castle (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
5.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:25
6.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Tuileries (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
7.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Bydlo (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
8.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
9.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
10.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuyle (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
11.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
12.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Market Place in Limoges (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
13.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Catacombs (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
14.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Cum mortuis in lingua mortua (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
15.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Hut on Fowl's Legs. (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
16.

Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev. (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
17.

Scherzo in B flat major (allegro vivace) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
18.

Turkish March (alla marcia) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
19.

Porte-enseigne polka (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
20.

Deux souvenirs d'enfance: Niania et moi (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
21.

Deux souvenirs d'enfance: Première punition (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
22.

Souvenir d'enfance Nr.3 (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
23.

Une plaisanterie d'enfants "Ein Kinderscherz" (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
24.

Intermezzo in B minor (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
25.

La Caprisieuse (on a theme of Count L. Heyden) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
26.

Scherzo in C Sharp minor (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
27.

Impromptu passionné (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Sur la Côte d'Azur de la Crimée (Gurzuf) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
2.

Près de la Côte d'Azur en Crimée (Capriccio) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
3.

Méditation (Feuillet d'album) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
4.

Une Larme (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
5.

La Couturière (Scherzino) (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
6.

Au village (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
7.

Gopak (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
8.

Piano Sonata in B flat minor (2007 Remastered Version): I. Andantino (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
9.

Piano Sonata in B flat minor (2007 Remastered Version): II. Mazurka: Moderato (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
10.

Piano Sonata in B flat minor (2007 Remastered Version): III. Intermezzo: Larghetto (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
11.

Piano Sonata in B flat minor (2007 Remastered Version): IV. Finale: Allegro non troppo ma con fuoco (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
12.

Scherzo in B flat minor (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
13.

Mazurka No.6 in A flat (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
14.

Melodie espagnole (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30
15.

Islamey - Oriental Fantasy (Extrait)

Michel Béroff

0:30

42 chansons

2 h 13 min

