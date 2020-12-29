Mussorgsky : Pictures at an Exhibition
Musique classique
1996
1.
Night on the Bare Mountain (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Pictures at an exhibition : Promenade I (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Gnome (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade II (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Pictures at an Exhibition : The Old Castle (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade III (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Tuileries [Dispute between children at play] (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
8.
Pictures at an Exhibition : The Oxen (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
9.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade IV (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
10.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Ballet of the unhatched chickens (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
11.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
12.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade V (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
13.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Limoges - The Market (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
14.
Pictures at an Exhibition : Catacombs - A Roman Sepulchre (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
15.
Pictures at an Exhibition : With the dead, Speaking in the tongue of the dead (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
16.
Pictures at an Exhibition : The hut on fowl's legs [Baba Yaga] (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
17.
Pictures at an Exhibition : The knight's gate [In the ancient capital, Kiev] (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
18.
Khovanchina : Prelude [The Red Square in Moscow at sunrise] (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
19.
The Capture of Kars [Solemn March] [Original Version] (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30
20.
Scherzo in B Flat Major (Extrait)
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
0:30