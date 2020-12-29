Mussorgsky : Pictures at an Exhibition

Musique classique

1996

1.

Night on the Bare Mountain (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Pictures at an exhibition : Promenade I (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Gnome (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade II (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Pictures at an Exhibition : The Old Castle (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade III (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
7.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Tuileries [Dispute between children at play] (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
8.

Pictures at an Exhibition : The Oxen (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
9.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade IV (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
10.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Ballet of the unhatched chickens (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
11.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
12.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Promenade V (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
13.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Limoges - The Market (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
14.

Pictures at an Exhibition : Catacombs - A Roman Sepulchre (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
15.

Pictures at an Exhibition : With the dead, Speaking in the tongue of the dead (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
16.

Pictures at an Exhibition : The hut on fowl's legs [Baba Yaga] (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
17.

Pictures at an Exhibition : The knight's gate [In the ancient capital, Kiev] (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
18.

Khovanchina : Prelude [The Red Square in Moscow at sunrise] (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
19.

The Capture of Kars [Solemn March] [Original Version] (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
20.

Scherzo in B Flat Major (Extrait)

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

20 chansons

57 min

© Fazer Records - Finlandia