Must-Have St. Patrick's Day Music!

Must-Have St. Patrick's Day Music!

Instrumental

2013

1.

Black Velvet Band (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Paddy Mcginty's Goat (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

The Water Is Wide (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Wild Colonial Boy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Same Old Shillalah (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Irish Rover (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Fields of Athenry (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Danny Boy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Rose of Tralee (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Wearin' O' the Green (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

My Wild Irish Rose (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Galway Bay (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Did Your Mother Come from Ireland (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

It's a Great Day for the Irish (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Go Tell It on the Mountain (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

17 chansons

53 min

© Limitless Hits