My Cabin of DreamsThe Bluebird Recordings in Chronological Order Vol. 09 1937
Pop
2013
1.
You're Precious to Me (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
2.
Happy Birthday to Love (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
3.
Strangers in the Dark (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
4.
Beale Street Blues (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
5.
Is This Gonna Be My Lucky Number? (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
6.
If You Ever Should Leave (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
7.
Who'll Be the One This Summer? (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
8.
Don't Ever Change (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
9.
Our Love Was Meant to Be (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
10.
Posin' (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
11.
That Stolen Melody (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
12.
Barcarole (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
13.
Hymn to the Sun (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30
14.
My Cabin of Dreams (Extrait)
The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
0:30