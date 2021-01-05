My Christmas

My Christmas

Instrumental

2012

1.

Adam: O Holy Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
2.

Franck: Panis Angelicus, Op. 12 (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
3.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
4.

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
5.

In Paradisum (from "Requiem", Op.48) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
6.

Caccini: Ave Maria (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
7.

The Prayer (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
8.

Be Still My Soul (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
9.

Laudate Dominum (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
10.

Mascagni: Sancta Maria (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
11.

Hallelujah (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
12.

Ave Maria (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Decca (UMO)