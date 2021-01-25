My old Tv

My old Tv

Country

2020

1.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

The Wreck Of Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© zero 003