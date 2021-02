Little Something

Little Something

From Paris With Love

From Paris With Love

Currency Of Man (Deluxe Edition - The Artist's Cut)

Currency Of Man (Deluxe Edition - The Artist's Cut)

If The Stars Were Mine

If The Stars Were Mine (Extrait) Melody Gardot

Over The Rainbow

Over The Rainbow (Extrait) Melody Gardot

Deep Within The Corners Of My Mind

Deep Within The Corners Of My Mind (Extrait) Melody Gardot

My One And Only Thrill

My One And Only Thrill (Extrait) Melody Gardot

Our Love Is Easy

Our Love Is Easy (Extrait) Melody Gardot

Your Heart Is As Black As Night

Your Heart Is As Black As Night (Extrait) Melody Gardot

Who Will Comfort Me

Who Will Comfort Me (Extrait) Melody Gardot

If The Stars Were Mine

If The Stars Were Mine (Extrait) Melody Gardot

My One And Only Thrill