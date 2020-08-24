My Special Jazz Date: Smooth Jazz Music Compitatiom 2019 for First Date, Romantic Sounds for Dinner for Two, Perfect Couple’s Evening Background
Jazz
2019
1.
Finding the Flow (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Lady at Ballroom (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Out of Control (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Turn Off the Lights (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
When It’s Dark (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Just Thank You (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
My Special Date (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Romance in the Air (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Purple Sunset (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Easy Notes (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Stay Till the Breakfast (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Pure Romance (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Coffee for Two (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
First Love (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Smooth Morning (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30