My Special Jazz Date: Smooth Jazz Music Compitatiom 2019 for First Date, Romantic Sounds for Dinner for Two, Perfect Couple’s Evening Background

My Special Jazz Date: Smooth Jazz Music Compitatiom 2019 for First Date, Romantic Sounds for Dinner for Two, Perfect Couple’s Evening Background

Jazz

2019

1.

Finding the Flow (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Lady at Ballroom (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Out of Control (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Turn Off the Lights (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

When It’s Dark (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Just Thank You (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

My Special Date (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Romance in the Air (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Purple Sunset (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Easy Notes (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Stay Till the Breakfast (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Pure Romance (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Coffee for Two (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

First Love (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Smooth Morning (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

55 min

© Smooth Blue Record