My Very First Nursery Song Album
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
When You're Smiling (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Five Little Monkeys Bouncing on the Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Prehistoric Animal Brigade (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Banyan Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
I'm a Pink Toothbrush You're a Blue Toothbrush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
A Bicycle Made for Two (Daisy Daisy) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Puff the Magic Dragon (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Bingo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Woodland Farm Ho Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Halfway Up the Stairs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Song Twisters (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Do Re Mi (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Abc Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
One Potato Two Potato (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
The Sun Has Got His Hat On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
London Bridge is Falling Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Five Currant Buns in a Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
If You Take a Piece of Wood (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Chipmunk Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Peter Played with One Hammer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Donkey Riding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
31.
London's Burning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
33.
I Hear Thunder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
34.
A Windmill in Old Amsterdam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
35.
How Much is That Doggie in the Window? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
36.
Day Oh! (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
37.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
38.
Feed the Birds (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
39.
Let's Go Fly a Kite (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
40.
Jake the Peg (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
41.
Cobbler Cobbler Mend My Shoe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
42.
Brick on a Brick (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
43.
Summer Holiday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
44.
Morningtown Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
45.
The Rain Song (Antonio, Antonio!) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
46.
There Was a Princess Long Ago (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
47.
Teddy Bear's Picnic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
48.
All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
49.
Lily the Pink (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
50.
Don't Bother Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30