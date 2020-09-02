My Very First Party Album

Musique pour enfants

2010

1.

Happy Birthday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

John Brown‚Äôs Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Knees Up Mother Brown (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Looby Lou (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Ring a Ring O Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

The Farmer‚Äôs in His Den (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

If You‚Äôre Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Fast Food Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Jump and Wave (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Witch Doctor (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Macarena (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Ketchup Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Bob the Builder (Mambo No5) (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Musical Statues (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Simon Says (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Musical Chairs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Musical Bumps (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Pass the Parcel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Captain Sinker Game (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

30 chansons

1 h 41 min

© CRS Records