My Very First Party Album
Musique pour enfants
2010
1.
Happy Birthday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
John Brown‚Äôs Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Knees Up Mother Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Looby Lou (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Ring a Ring O Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
The Farmer‚Äôs in His Den (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Jelly on a Plate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
If You‚Äôre Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Hey Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Fast Food Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Jump and Wave (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Witch Doctor (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Macarena (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Ketchup Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Bob the Builder (Mambo No5) (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Musical Statues (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Simon Says (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Musical Chairs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Musical Bumps (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Pass the Parcel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Captain Sinker Game (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30