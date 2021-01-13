Mythodea - Music for the NASA Mission: 2001 Mars Odyssey

Mythodea - Music for the NASA Mission: 2001 Mars Odyssey

Musique classique

2008

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
2.

Movement 1 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
3.

Movement 2 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
4.

Movement 3 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
5.

Movement 4 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
6.

Movement 5 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
7.

Movement 6 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
8.

Movement 7 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
9.

Movement 8 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
10.

Movement 9 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30
11.

Movement 10 (Extrait)

Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, Vangelis

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Sony Classical

Albums

Slide 1 of 1