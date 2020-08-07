naked
Yellow Shoots
Soul
2020
1.
you'll be fine
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
2.
pick me up
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
3.
reprise
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
4.
wonderful day
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
5.
naked
(Extrait)
Yellow Shoots
0:30
5 chansons
12 min
© La Reserve Records
Yellow Shoots
naked