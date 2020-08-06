Nashville City Blues

Nashville City Blues

Country

2000

1.

Nashville City Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Down on the Corner (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

Don't You Feel Low Down (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

Rough Edge (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

Baby Needs Some Good Times (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Streamline Flyer (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

When I Need Some Love (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

If It Wasn't for the Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

You Can't Get There from Here (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

So I'm Not the Only One (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

House Right Down the Road (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
12.

Workin' for Wages (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
13.

I've Seen the Bear (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

13 chansons

50 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.