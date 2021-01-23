Natale, Bianco Natale, Joy to the world, Tu scendi dalle stelle, All I want for Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells (Merry Christmas)

Natale, Bianco Natale, Joy to the world, Tu scendi dalle stelle, All I want for Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells (Merry Christmas)

Musique de Noël

2017

1.

Tu scendi dalle stelle (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

Gloria In Excelsis Deo (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

Angeli in festa (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

Adeste Fideles (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

E' nato Gesù (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

Bianco Natale (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

Bimbi nel Natale (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

Joy To The World (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

Feliz Navidad (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

Quando arriva Babbo Natale (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
15.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
16.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
17.

Do They Know It's Chritmas? (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
18.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
19.

All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
20.

This Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
21.

The Light Inside (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
22.

Children (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
23.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
24.

Frosty the Snow Man (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
25.

Petals That Flatter (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
26.

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
27.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
28.

Stardust In Love (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
29.

Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
30.

The Angel Inside (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
31.

Have Yourself a Merry Litlle Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
32.

I'll Be Home For Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
33.

Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
34.

Happy Holiday (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
35.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
36.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
37.

Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
38.

Santa Baby (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
39.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
40.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
41.

When a Child Is Born (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
42.

Someday at Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
43.

O Come O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
44.

It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
45.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

45 chansons

2 h 10 min

© Playaudio