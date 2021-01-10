Natural Relaxing Sounds System
Musique électronique
2019
1.
Nighttime Atmosphere, Nightingale, Long-Eared Owl (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
2.
Paris, University La Sorbonne, Library Interior, Crowd Atmosphere (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
3.
Rain, Interior Apartment, Window, Channel Flow (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
4.
Sweet Hypnotic Cowbell, Cows (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
5.
Church Bells of Angelus, Fountain, Village Square Atmosphere, France (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
6.
Wind Sustained in the Trees, Some Birds, Countryside Atmosphere (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
7.
Large Interior Courtyard Buildings Suburbs of Paris, Birds, Crowd and Domestic Atmosphere (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
8.
Grand Station Hall, Atmosphere, Paris (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
9.
Interior Mood Compartment Train, Travellers (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
10.
Playa De Luna Llena, Sea, Beach of Mahahual, Mexico (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30