Natural Relaxing Sounds System

Natural Relaxing Sounds System

Musique électronique

2019

1.

Nighttime Atmosphere, Nightingale, Long-Eared Owl (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
2.

Paris, University La Sorbonne, Library Interior, Crowd Atmosphere (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
3.

Rain, Interior Apartment, Window, Channel Flow (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
4.

Sweet Hypnotic Cowbell, Cows (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
5.

Church Bells of Angelus, Fountain, Village Square Atmosphere, France (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
6.

Wind Sustained in the Trees, Some Birds, Countryside Atmosphere (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
7.

Large Interior Courtyard Buildings Suburbs of Paris, Birds, Crowd and Domestic Atmosphere (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
8.

Grand Station Hall, Atmosphere, Paris (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
9.

Interior Mood Compartment Train, Travellers (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30
10.

Playa De Luna Llena, Sea, Beach of Mahahual, Mexico (Extrait)

Julien Nègre

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 42 min

© Lesonzero