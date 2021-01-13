Needles & Pin: The Best Of Smokie
Pop rock
2009
Disque 1
1.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
It's Your Life (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll to Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Needles and Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Oh Carol (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Wild Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Something's Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Stumblin' In (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Mexican Girl (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Don't Turn out Your Light (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
We're Flyin' High (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Julia (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
When My Back Was Against the Wall (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Sunshine Avenue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
17.
Daydreamin' (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
18.
The Girl Can't Help It (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Oh Well, Oh Well (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Pass It Around (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Headspin (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
It's Natural (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Changing All the Time (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Will You Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Little Lucy (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
It Makes Me Money (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Light up My Life (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Liverpool Docks (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Walk Right Back (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
The Dancer (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
What Can I Do? (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
In the Heat of the Night (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
17.
A Day at the Mother-in-Law's (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
18.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30